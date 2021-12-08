Second-generation Apple AR glasses already planned for 2024 release

Apple really, really wants to augment your reality with a second pair of AR glasses planned for a 2024 release. That’s according to the usually-accurate Ming-Chi Kuo, in a research note that 9to5Mac has seen.

He also dropped some more news about the first-generation device, so let’s get to that first. The device that’s coming in 2022 should weigh between 0.7lbs and 0.9lbs. That’s roughly twice the weight of an iPhone 13 and light enough to wear for long periods.

Thanks to concept artist Antonio DeRosa, we also have some detailed renders of the rumored device. The most significant things to note here are that there is no strap to go over the user’s head or battery compartment at the back of the head strap to balance out the headset’s weight.

Image: Antonio De Rosa

Kuo says that the second-generational device will be significantly lighter. Apple will go with an “updated industrial design” and a faster processor. Furthermore, the battery system will be refined, which might be most of the weight savings.

Apple has begun planning for the second-generation AR/MR headset, and the shipment schedule will likely be in 2H24. Improvements for the second generation include the lighter weight, form factor design, battery system, and processor compared to the first model, which will go to mass production in late 4Q22.

If everything goes according to his forecasts, the second-generation AR glasses will be out in the second half of 2024. Kuo thinks Apple will have sold anywhere up to 3.5 million of the first generation AR glasses, at a rumored $1,000 price tag.

Now, a word of caution. Apple hasn’t publicly acknowledged any of the rumors about its AR or VR glasses. That said, 9to5Mac says Apple has “about 1000 engineers” working on the project so it’s more of a question of ‘when,’ rather than ‘if.’

