How to use iMessage on Windows PC

With the updated version of Microsoft’s Phone Link application, iPhone users can now access iMessages on their Windows 11 PCs.

Not only that, but the app wirelessly synchronizes notifications and photos to your computer and lets you make and take calls.

Let’s face it – not every iPhone user has a Mac, and Phone Link is the sync solution many of us have been waiting for.

Why shouldn’t your iPhone play well with Windows? Well, now it does. Let’s discuss how to use iMessage from a Windows PC with Microsoft Phone Link.

Use iMessage from a Windows PC

To sync your iMessages with your Windows PC, you’ll first need to download the Phone Link application from the Microsoft Store on your computer.

You’ll also need to get the Link to Windows app from the App Store on your iPhone. Once you’ve downloaded both applications, you’re good to go.

You can set up iMessage on your Windows PC by following these steps:

Launch the Phone Link app on your Windows PC Under Pick your phone, select iPhone Launch the Link to Windows app on your iPhone Tap Scan QR code on your iPhone and grant Link to Windows camera access if prompted Scan your PC’s on-screen QR Code with your iPhone’s camera Tap Continue on your iPhone and then hit Pair when prompted Confirm that the pairing codes match and click Pair on your Windows PC

That’s it. Once both devices are paired, you’ll be able to send and receive iMessages on your PC.

To choose what information syncs from your phone to your computer on your iPhone, go to Settings → Bluetooth and select your PC from the list. From here, you can toggle Sync Contacts and Share System Notifications.

Syncing contacts to your PC is useful for sending messages and knowing who has sent them to you.

While Phone Link is a great solution, it does have some limitations.

For example, you won’t be able to pull your iMessage history from your iPhone. Only new messages sent and received within the Phone Link app are available on your PC.

On top of that, the biggest letdown of them all is that Phone Link doesn’t allow you to participate in group conversations or send or receive multimedia content, such as images and videos.

However, for sending and receiving basic messages, it’s an effective tool for iPhone users. Hey, beggars can’t be choosers, right?

An easy way to access iMessages on Windows

Image: KnowTechie

Sure, Apple could have made syncing iMessages with Windows easy for iPhone users, but then we’d have fewer reasons to buy a Mac, right? At the end of the day, it’s just business.

Thankfully, Microsoft, being totally aware that many of its users wield iPhones, has stepped in to offer a functional solution.

While it’s not the most comprehensive application, Phone Link gets the job done in a relatively painless and effective way.

