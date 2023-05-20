How to use the iPhone’s Haptic keyboard

iOS 16’s release came with many new features for iPhone enthusiasts. Among these features, people have focused more on things related to customizing app icons or unsending messages.

Amidst all this, however, there’s more spice to the cake: the Haptic keyboard. Although it took longer, the Haptic keyboard has finally arrived as a default feature on iPhone.

Thankfully, you’ll no longer need to download a third-party keyboard or look for an Android device to learn how to use the Haptic keyboard on your iPhone.

Shortly, we’ll discuss this feature and how you can start using it today.

First things first: What is the Haptic keyboard on iPhone?

The Haptic Keyboard is a new feature available on iPhones running iOS 16, which enables your phone to vibrate in response to touch.

So, each time you tap a key on the Haptic keyboard, it gives you Haptic feedback through vibrations and keyboard click sounds.

This feature is designed to give you confidence that you’ve accurately pressed a key on your iPhone keyboard. Although this feature is new on iPhones, most Android devices have had it for a while.

Something nice about the Haptic feedback is that it usually runs even if your iPhone is in silent mode.

Here’s a good example of what I’m talking about below.

If you’ve never used an Android phone or downloaded a third-party keyboard on iPhone to access the Haptics, it could be considered “new” to you.

Having said that, the next section will provide detailed steps on how to use the Haptic keyboard on your iPhone. Ready to jump in?

How to use the Haptic keyboard on iPhone

The Haptic keyboard is a pretty cool feature we thought you shouldn’t miss out on.

But before we start, the first thing to keep in mind before moving on is to ensure your iPhone is running iOS 16 or higher.

If that’s not the case, ensure you get the latest iOS version for your device. Next, you can follow the steps below to use the Haptic keyboard on your iPhone:

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Next, go to Sounds & Haptics. Scroll down, then tap on Keyboard Feedback. Lastly, toggle on the button for Haptic.

That’s it. You’ve now enabled Haptic feedback on your iPhone keyboard. Next time you tap a key, enter a character, hit the spacebar, or delete something, you’ll feel a slight vibration.

Want to take it a step further? Here’s how to use Haptic feedback on iPhone like a pro.

Customize System Haptics In the “ Settings ” app, navigate to “ Accessibility .”

” app, navigate to “ .” Tap on “ Touch .”

.” Locate the “ Haptic Touch ” settings.

” settings. Choose between “Light,” “Medium,” or “Firm” to set the desired intensity level for haptic feedback.

Adjust 3D/Haptic Touch Sensitivity You can change how sensitive the Haptic Touch feature is on your iPhone. This menu lets you see more options by pressing harder on app icons and other parts of your screen. In the “ Settings ” app, go to “ Accessibility .”

” app, go to “ .” Tap on “ Touch .”

.” Locate the “ 3D & Haptic Touch ” settings (for older iPhones) or “ Haptic Touch ” settings (for newer iPhones).

” settings (for older iPhones) or “ ” settings (for newer iPhones). Adjust the sensitivity slider to your preferred level: “Light,” “Medium,” or “Firm.”

Use Haptic Feedback in Apps Many apps incorporate haptic feedback to enhance the user experience. For instance, when using Apple Maps, you’ll feel haptic feedback when approaching a turn while navigating. Similarly, in the Messages app, you’ll feel subtle vibrations as you scroll through emojis. What about third-party apps? Yup, you can adjust those too. Here’s how: Open the app and navigate to its settings or preferences.

b. Look for haptic, vibrations, or tactile feedback options.

c. Enable or disable haptic feedback as desired, and adjust any available customization options.

Start using the Haptic keyboard on your iPhone today

The Haptic keyboard is something you definitely don’t want to miss on your iPhone, given the slight “bumps” you’ll experience whenever you tap on something on your keyboard.

If you’re uncomfortable with the click sound accompanying the Haptic feedback, you can toggle off the Sound option under the Keyboard Feedback section. Otherwise, you can start enjoying the Haptic feedback experience on your iPhone today.

