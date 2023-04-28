Connect with us

Microsoft announces that Windows 10 sunsetting in 2025

The good news is that we will continue to get security patches and basic updates until October 2025.

Image: KnowTechie

Yesterday, Microsoft dropped some big news about its flagship operating system. Like the Scarlet Witch of Marvel Comics, they basically said, “No more Windows 10.”

That’s right, Microsoft will no longer support it starting October 14th, 2015.

Back in 2014, when Windows 10 got its name, many people were confused. Why did Microsoft opt to skip from Windows 8 directly to Windows 10? Was nine a number of evil in Japan?

windows 10 and internet explorer
Image: Windows

Business insider Mary Jo Foley at ZDNet considered that it was named such a monumental number “because they wanted to signify that the coming Windows release would be the last ‘major’ Windows update.”

Instead of large updates and changes, Windows would focus on smaller, more concise patches over time.

We were happy with that potential explanation. The whiplash of Windows versions over the years, going from hot to cold over and over, gave us fatigue. Then, they announced Windows 11 in 2021—those bastards.

Windows 10 is dead. Long live Windows 10

windows 11 paralells on a m1 mac over a purple background
Image: KnowTechie

Microsoft gave a roadmap update this week, explaining that update 22H2 will be the last. That’s great that we have a clear end date. But remember that whiplash from earlier?

If you have updated your Windows 10 PC anytime since October 2022, you have 22H2. The last major update was six months ago, and you never knew.

The bad news is that many machines out there need massive upgrades or entire replacements in the next two years.

Even the computer this article is being written on isn’t compatible with Windows 11, as the processor is not up to snuff.

As mentioned, you still have a few years to make the official final move. October 14th, 2025, is far enough away that you can grab yourself something with Windows 11 for cheap. They even come ultra-portable nowadays.

