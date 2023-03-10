AI chatbot catapults Microsoft Bing to more than 100 million users

For a long time, Bing has been the search engine we use to search for and subsequently download Google Chrome before never touching Bing again.

But it looks like that is starting to change a bit, as the new Bing AI chatbot on Microsoft Edge has helped Bing search reach the 100 million daily users mark.

There has been tons of excitement surrounding AI in recent weeks. And Microsoft has been one of the biggest names in the game.

The company revealed its Bing AI chatbot last month and began rolling it out to users via invites. I then opened it up to everyone and even launched a Windows 11 update to bring AI chat directly to the desktop taskbar.

Despite the impressive user numbers, Bing remains relatively small compared to the massive user base of Google Search.

According to StatCounter, Google owns about 90% of the search market share, while Bing sits at around 6.5%.

Microsoft credits the slow-but-steady growth of its browser, Microsoft Edge, and the Bing AI chatbot preview for helping reach the 100 million user milestone.

The influx of new users is certainly a good sign for Bing, but it will be interesting to see if the platform can maintain its growth.

The hype around Bing’s AI chatbot will die down eventually, especially if Microsoft doesn’t get a grip on some of its unhinged responses.

