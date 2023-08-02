Apple’s iPhone has sleek edges that not only enhance its appearance but also make it more durable than other smartphones. However, some users find the edges to be too sharp.

Complaints about the iPhone edges are common, but a trusted source suggests that Apple might fix this issue in the upcoming iPhone 15 series.

iPhone 15 keeps the physical buttons, and gets rounded edges

Source: 9to5Mac

According to Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, the edges connecting the side and the front of the iPhone 15 series are going to be less sharp than before.

This would be a welcome change for many iPhone users who have complained about the sharp edges and how they dig into the palm of their hands.

However, Gurman has also stated that iPhone 15 is also sticking with physical Volume and Power buttons, and according to the famed journalist, Apple is sticking to physical keys due to “a slew of engineering problems” with the capacitive buttons. “There also were concerns about the cost increase compared with regular buttons.”

Gurman didn’t give too many details. However, we speculate that internal space might have been why Apple decided to stick to physical buttons again. In other words, haptic feedback is necessary for capacitive keys.

So, Apple would have been forced to compromise the battery capacity or other features just to accommodate the new buttons.

Lastly, Gurman also stated that Apple is reducing the bezel size of the iPhone 15 Pro line from 2.2mm to 1.5mm.

The Cupertino company is apparently adopting a new low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) manufacturing process, reportedly used on the Apple Watch Series 7. Eventually, Apple could use this process for iPads as well.

Gurman also said to expect a minor price hike for the entire iPhone 15 series outside of the US, although he didn’t completely rule out the US price hike.

