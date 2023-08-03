The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9 are expected to be announced at the next Apple event in September. Fans are eagerly waiting for the new iteration of Apple smartwatches.

However, a new leak suggests the new Apple Watches are going to be much faster than their predecessors because of the new Apple S9 chip.

New S9 chip coming to Apple Watch Ultra 2 & Watch Series 9

This report comes from Bloomberg’s famed Apple journalist Mark Gurman via his weekly Power On newsletter over the weekend.

Gurman says that Apple’s new S9 chip will offer a significant performance boost that we haven’t seen in any other Apple Watch since the S6 chip that powered Apple’s Watch Series 6.

Till now, Apple was basically using iterative upgrades to its Apple Watch chip. The current generation Apple Watches, the Watch Series 8, and the Apple Watch Ultra feature the S8 chip.

Due to the upgraded chipset, the next-generation Apple Watches are expected to come with better performance, including faster app opening and data refresh.

The new watchOS 10 update will also change how customers use the Apple Watch, making it more accessible and widget focused. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 & Watch Series 9 will likely be announced alongside the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro models. Apple could also announce new iPads and Macs in that same event. However, we don’t have any confirmation regarding the same.

