iPad Mini 7 could launch soon as current-gen stock dwindles

Apple announced yesterday that its highly anticipated hardware event will be held on September 9. The Cupertino firm is expected to announce the iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10, and the new AirPods 4.

However, in light of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s latest post on X/Twitter, we may see an updated version of the iPad Mini, the iPad Mini 7, at this event.

iPad Mini 7 is likely coming soon

The journalist reports that the current iPad Mini, the iPad Mini 6, is running out of stock in several Apple Stores, which is likely an indication that a new model is on its way. Gurman said on X/Twitter,

Many Apple stores are low on stock of the iPad Mini in several configs, while the device is considered “constrained” internally within Apple, I’m told. That could be a sign a new one is coming. It hasn’t been updated since 2021.

An upgrade is long awaited for the current iPad Mini. The iPad Mini 6 was launched back in September 2021 with a new design, an 8.3-inch LCD screen with thinner bezels and 4GB of RAM.

More importantly, the iPad Mini 6 is powered by the iPhone 13’s A15 Bionic chip, so it won’t support Apple Intelligence, which will be included with iPadOS 18.1 this fall.

The iPad Mini 7 rumors indicate that the new model won’t have any cosmetic changes but will feature a new panel to fix the“jelly scrolling” issues.

In addition, the iPad Mini 7 is also rumored to be powered by the A17 Bionic chip, making it compatible with the upcoming Apple Intelligence, which would be a big selling point for the new model. New cameras are also tipped for the iPad Mini 7.

iPad Mini 7 could launch in October, if not alongside the new iPhones

Despite Gurman’s accurate track record and interesting argument, we are unsure whether the new iPad Mini 7 will be announced alongside the iPhone this fall.

However, it is also rumored that Apple will unveil the new MacBooks powered by the upgraded M4 silicon in October, so perhaps Apple will take its time to introduce the new iPad Mini then.

