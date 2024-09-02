Apple iPhone SE 4 could launch alongside the upcoming iPhone 16

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple’s annual iPhone event is right around the corner. We expect to see the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, and new AirPods; a new rumor suggests that the iPhone SE 4 may also join the lineup.

The iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone sold by the Cupertino firm, and unlike its mainstream iPhones, the company doesn’t update the SE model yearly.

We have been stuck with the iPhone SE 3 since 2022. While the previous rumors suggested that the company is widely rumored to launch the fourth iteration of the iPhone SE, the iPhone SE 4, in 2025, the latest Bloomberg report indicates that the company may have had a change of heart. We may see the iPhone SE 4 at the upcoming event.

iPhone SE 3 stocks dwindle, but chances of an iPhone SE 4 remain somewhat slim

Image: Majin Bu on X/Twitter

According to a Bloomberg report, multiple Apple products are running low on stock, including FineWoven faux leather cases and Apple Watch bands, many Apple Watch models and other material bands, AirPods, iPad mini, several iPhones, and the current generation of the iPhone SE.

For context, when products run low in stock immediately before an event, Apple will likely kill the product line or announce a refresh.

Considering other products mentioned in the list, which are widely expected to be refreshed, Apple could also refresh the iPhone SE line. However, the chances are pretty low, as the iPhone SE 4 is extensively rumored for 2025.

Image: Majin Bu on X/Twitter

That said, Apple has been unpredictable in the past, and with the schedule for the iPhone SE line being erratic, an early launch of the iPhone SE 4 is still possible.

Also, considering Apple’s recent push for Apple Intelligence and the early rumors for the iPhone SE 4 suggesting the A18 chip will likely power the cheap iPhone in an iPhone 14 shell, we have to consider the possibility that Apple may want its users to enjoy its new AI features on a more affordable iPhone at the same time.

However, we are reaching here, letting our imagination run wild. There’s still no concrete evidence that Apple is planning to launch the iPhone SE 4 alongside the iPhone 16 series, but if we get any before the September 9 event, you will undoubtedly read about it here.

Are you looking forward to the new iPhone SE 4? Or do you plan on upgrading to an iPhone 16 series phone? Tell us your plans in the comments below, or on our Twitter or Facebook.

