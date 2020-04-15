Apple now has a messaging app for the Apple Watch called Kit – here’s how it works

Facebook’s skunkworks group, NPE Team, has just launched a new app for your Apple Watch aimed at simplifying how you keep in touch with your close friends. It’s called Kit (Keep In Touch) and uses a combination of QR codes and Facebook’s Messenger service to work.

Think of it as a small-screen optimized version of Messenger, letting you stay in touch with simplified navigation that’s better suited to one-finger use. That’s going to help you keep your phone in your pocket, so you don’t get it covered in germs.

All the UI elements have been tweaked for the small screen, letting you send everything from emoji and messages to voice recordings with one tap. It’s similar in functionality to iMessage on the Apple Watch, just it sends over Messenger instead.

Here’s how to set up Kit on your Apple Watch

Scan a QR code on your watch with your phone, or enter an access code at fb.com/devices to begin.

Select your desired Messenger contact and you’re away

The app also lets you respond to notifications and can read messages to you. It’s been designed for you to keep in touch with close contacts, family and best friends. It’s also the first app from the NPE Team that was for Apple Watch, and the first that ties into one of Facebook’s existing offerings.

You can grab it from the App Store, but only if you have an Apple Watch.

What do you think? Is this something you’d use on your Apple Watch? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: