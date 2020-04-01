Fitbit’s first fitness tracker since the Google deal is still just a Fitbit

When Google announced it was buying Fitbit, millions of fitness tracker users started sweating. Google has a long history of buying things to just absorb their IP, so fears regarding Fitbit’s longevity floated around. That doesn’t appear to be the case yet, as the fitness company just announced the Fitbit Charge 4, improving on one of its most popular trackers.

The Fitbit Charge 4 adds built-in GPS, NFC payments, compatibility with Spotify, and active minutes becoming the main focus metric. That means you could technically leave your smartphone at home when you go jogging and still get a map of where you went. You’ll also get heat maps of which parts of your run got your pulse racing the most.

New to the Fitbit app is a tracking metric that measures the time spent in specific heart rate zones, instead of simply counting steps. Active Zone Minutes will tell you if you’re getting the 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week that the World Health Organization and American Heart Association both recommend.

With the Google deal still in regulatory approval stages, we’ll just have to wait to see if the Fitbit name lives on. Until then, there’s the $150 Charge 4, and some free content in the app that used to be behind the Fitbit Premium paywall.

