Truth Social has been banned from the Google Play Store

Truth Social, the social media site created by the Trump Media and Technology Group after the former President was removed from Twitter, has been banned from the Google Play Store.

The reason? Google has worries about the “insufficient content moderation” on the platform.

Those concerns stem from the continued threats of violence and incitement that Truth Social users post. While some posts get “sensitive content” warnings, the platform seemingly doesn’t remove threats.

“On Aug. 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play,” states a Google spokesperson, speaking to Axios.

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes tried to put the blame onto Google regarding its place (or lack thereof) on the platform.

Speaking last week, he said, “I don’t know what’s taking them [Google] so long.” At the time, it was believed that Truth Social would eventually be approved for the Play Store.

With 44 percent of American smartphone users on Android, a sizable part of the country can’t use the Truth Social app. The app is still available on the Apple App Store, but for how long?

BOOM: Google Play will NOT approve Truth Social due to "insufficient content moderation."



Shouldn't Apple remove it from the App Store as well? — Nathan Mackenzie Brown 🔬🌎 (@NathanMackBrown) August 30, 2022

That happened to a similar “free speech” social media site, Parler, last year. Some of the January 6 insurrection planning took place on the platform, so the tech companies pulled the plug.

Maybe that’s why Truth Social is banning anyone who discusses that date, so it doesn’t get the same treatment.

Truth Social might not be around long enough for it to matter that it’s not available on Android.

The company that was going to take Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) public has said it might not be able to go through with the merger.

That would likely make TMTG yet another bankrupt company in the wake of the former President.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: