New Acer Chromebook is eco-friendly and repairable

Acer has unveiled the Chromebook Vero 514, its first Chrome OS-powered Vero laptop. As an added bonus, the new laptop is repairable and upgradeable.

Admittedly, this doesn’t quite come as a surprise, as Acer’s Vero laptops are all designed to be eco-friendly and sustainable.

The Chromebook Vero 514 is made from post-consumer recycled materials, making its environmental footprint smaller than similar options.

The latest Acer Chromebook

Acer unveiled the new Chromebook Vero 514 as part of its Green Day announcements. The chassis of the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 contains about 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastic.

In addition, the keycaps and speakers contain about 50 percent of the same recycled plastic. For the touchpad surface, Acer used ocean-bound plastic.

You can easily repair or upgrade the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 because it has removable, standard screws at the bottom, further reducing e-waste.

This means that repairing or upgrading certain aspects should be easier, as many laptops make it difficult to get to specific parts.

This feature-packed 14-inch eco-friendly laptop’s specs will also make you want to keep it for longer without discarding it any time soon.

Key features of the new Chromebook

The new Chromebook Vera uses 100% recycled plastic for the trackpad (Image: Acer)

Acer’s new Chromebook comes has a 14-inch IPS display, 1920×1080 resolution, sRGB 100%, and touchscreen options.

It is powered by Intel processors (Core i3, i5, i7, and Pentium Gold options) with Intel Iris Xe Graphics support.

You’ll also get up to 16 GB of LPDDR4X SDRAM and 256GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD storage. It also has a 56Wh Li-on battery with an estimated 10-hour capacity.

Additionally, with fast charge, you can go from 0 to 50 percent in 30 minutes. The Acer Chromebook Vero will release in October. It’ll be available in the US at $499, and globally in November at €599.

