Apple finally expands self-repair program to cover MacBooks

Apple has decided to expand its self-service program beyond iPhones for the first time. Starting today, customers in the United States will be able to repair their own MacBooks using parts and tools directly from Apple.

Apple revealed the new repair system in a press release on Apple’s website earlier this week. As of right now, the system is only available for M1-powered laptops, like the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro.

The company now offers dozens of different self-repair options including the display, battery, trackpad, and more.

Image: Apple

Apple has always been reluctant to allow users to perform their own repairs on Apple products. The company has kept a very closed system in the past and only approved technicians were allowed to make repairs.

“Self service repair is part of Apple’s efforts to further expand access to repairs. For the vast majority of users who do not have experience repairing electronic devices, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair,” reads a statement from the company.

As you can see, Apple is still very fond of its professional technicians. However, the company is finally starting to change its stance a little as the right-to-repair movement continues to gain traction in the United States.

Samsung also recently joined in on self-repairs for its Galaxy devices. And Microsoft also confirmed the expansion of its own repair programs by the end of 2022.

This is a good sign for consumers who are capable of handling their own electronic repairs. Hopefully, Apple continues to expand its repair programs to reach even more devices in the future.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: