Apple extends self-service repairs to iMac, Mac Studio, and more

Apple has expanded its self-service repair program to include Mac desktops and the Studio Display.

Six Colors first noticed the change in Apple’s Self Service Repair Store.

Now the M1 iMac, M1 Mac mini, Mac Studio, and the Apple Studio display all have limited replacement parts available.

The expansion only covers the US program for now. We expect European countries to get access at some point, but Apple hasn’t provided a timeline.

In addition, Apple will also rent you the tools you’ll need for $49 for seven days. However, Apple will place a hold on your credit card for the cost of the entire tool kit if you don’t return it.

Unlike Apple service centers, the company will not offer insurance to replace your device in the event of any problems

You can now self-repair your Apple iMac but should you?

While Apple allowing self-service repairs on its devices is a step in the right direction, it falls short of true repairability. For instance, Apple products are notoriously difficult to take apart.

Take the M1-powered 24-inch iMac, one of the newest desktops Apple just added to the repair program. It’s a sleek, slim, all-in-one machine with all the fixings, including the screen, in one housing.

iFixit took one apart to see how repairable it was and gave the iMac a 2 out of 10. The biggest hurdle is that the only way to get inside is to peel off the glue that holds the screen together.

Then you have to deal with Apple’s usual soldered-on memory and storage. That means no path for upgrades, forcing you to buy a new device if you need more.

Maybe Apple’s self-service repair program appeals to you. Maybe it doesn’t. But for our money, we’ll keep paying for AppleCare+, which covers most repairs for free.

