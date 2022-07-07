Apple plans to launch an ‘extreme sports’ version of its Apple Watch

Apple is reportedly readying its largest smartwatch screen to date. It’s not going in the normal Apple Watch Series 8 though. Instead, Apple is going to use it in an “extreme sports” edition.

That’s the word from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who is reliably well-informed about all things Apple. According to the report, the device is rumored to feature a 1.99-inch screen. That’s larger than the 1.9-inch diagonal used on the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple is reportedly working on a rugged metal casing to go around that larger screen. That makes sense. The rounded glass design used on the Apple Watch does leave it open to damage. Apple will want to mitigate this on any sports-focused device.

Image: KnowTechie

Gurman also says that the metal casing won’t be aluminum, instead, it will be made from a stronger metal. The high-end Apple Watch currently features stainless steel, so perhaps titanium will make an appearance.

Additionally, Apple will use more shatter-resistant glass. It’s not known if this glass will be rounded, like existing Apple Watch models, or flatter, like the rumored designs we’ve seen over the last few years.

The larger screen real estate could show more fitness metrics. In addition, the rugged Apple Watch will also have a larger battery. Bloomberg states it will “improve tracking metrics like elevation during hiking workouts and data during swimming.”

We’re waiting to hear when Apple will hold its event to release the Apple Watch Series 8. We expect it to be mid-September, alongside the iPhone 14 launch.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

