Apple is rumored to be working on a $1,000 Apple Watch Pro

This year, the Apple Watch is reportedely getting a ‘Pro’ Watch variation. That’s because the ‘extreme sports’ edition that we’re all expecting will create a higher performance tier, with a correspondingly higher price.

That’s the musings of Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman this week, writing in his Power On newsletter. Whatever Apple decides to call this higher tier of Apple Watch, it’ll fill the same base/pro pairing across their iPhone, iPad, AirPod, and Mac line.

We’re expecting to see a larger, stronger, more resistant Apple Watch. That will be to keep up with the expanded hiking and swimming tracking capabilities, making this the most rugged Apple Watch.

Apple already uses stainless steel and aluminum in the Apple Watch. Perhaps titanium will get used with this Pro model. With the focus on extreme sports, expect more shatter-proof glass, and longer battery life.

Gurman thinks that this smartwatch will appeal to “anyone who might otherwise buy a high-end Garmin sports watch for intense workouts.”

That would work in Apple’s favor, as fitness enthusiasts tend to buy hardware based on which metrics they can track. Apple’s deep integration into Health will also factor in.

And Apple isn’t alone on this shift. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 is reportedly going to get a ‘Pro’ model too. Early leaked renders from @evleaks make it look like Samsung is using titanium on the ‘Pro’ version.

Will Apple use the same material? How close in price will they be? We will find out the answers later this year. A new ‘Pro’ era for smartwatches is nearly here.

