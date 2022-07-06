Apple’s new chips will be exclusive to high-end iPhones in the future

The iPhone 14 Pro models will likely include the new A16 Bionic processors. But the entry and mid-level iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have last year’s A15 chip.

[Analysis] Structural changes for iPhone's high-end camera supply chain / iPhone高階相機供應鏈的結構性改變；Sony、大立光、Alps和LG Innotek顯著受益於僅iPhone 14 Pro/高階機型採用最新的A16處理器 @mingchikuo https://t.co/kZLdnXmAyN — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) July 6, 2022

But now, Kuo speculates that this is only the beginning of a major shift in Apple’s business model when it comes to iPhone.

Going forward, Kuo says, it’s likely that only the high-end, Pro models of the iPhone will contain Apple’s latest processors.

Entry and mid-level iPhones will have the processor from the previous year. This will further separate the capabilities of the average iPhone and the iPhone Pro models.

For example, next year’s iPhone 15 will likely be fitted with an A16 processor. However, the iPhone 15 Pro models will likely have a new and improved processing unit.

This change represents a major shift in how Apple presents its iPhones. Before this change, all iPhones in the same series typically included the same processing chip.

But this shift means that there will be an even more noticeable increase in performance when jumping up to the Pro models of the latest iPhones.