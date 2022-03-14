The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro might use different chips for the first time ever

The iPhone 14 Pro is about to get more differentiation from the base models. That’s according to famed Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, who says that Apple is going to put the new A16 Bionic processor inside only the Pro range.

His prediction is that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will stay with the current A15 Bionic powering them. That would make it the first launch for the iPhone where differing models had a different processor powering them.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

Kuo goes further to predict that all four models will get 6GB of RAM, but again they’ll be differing specifications depending on the model tier.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will get LPDDR 5 RAM; the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have the older LPDDR 4X RAM.

There will only be two screen sizes according to him. Both the base iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.1-inch screen; while the other two devices will have a 6.7-inch screen.

According to other leaks, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have a 90Hz refresh rate screen; while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will keep the 120Hz ProMotion screens of the existing iPhone 13 Pro range.

Other big rumors for the next generation of Apple smartphones include dropping physical SIM support entirely, a 48-megapixel camera; and (probably) the end of the iPhone mini.

We’ll have to wait until Apple is ready to show off the new iPhones to be sure, which is generally mid-September.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: