The iPhone 14 Pro might feature a larger camera bump

Any dreams of the iPhone 14 having a flat back unmarred by a camera bump are now dead. New CAD renders shared by Max Weinbach show that the camera bump is still here, and it’s even bigger than before.

It’s not just the camera bump that’s getting, ahem, a bump in size. The overall thickness of the iPhone 14 Pro models is also increasing. That makes the total thickness 12.02mm if these renders are accurate.

Compare that to the iPhone 12 Pro, which is just over 11mm thick in total. Yes, Apple’s usual mantra of “less is more” when talking about slimness isn’t in effect here. Why?

Well, to answer that question is the ever-dependable Ming-Chi Kuo. He took to Twitter over the weekend to explain exactly why. Long story short, it’s the new 48-megapixel camera.

That’s a big sensor, and the physics involved to get optimal image quality means it needs more space for the camera lens.

So, a slightly thicker device is made to look like it has a thinner camera bump by increasing the depth of the rest of the handset.

That’s good news, as it will be both easier to carry while having a little more space for the battery.

The upshot of all of this? Expect the next Apple phone to look very much like the iPhone 13 Pro. Smaller bezels around the screen and the removal of the ‘notch’ are also expected. Allegedly.

