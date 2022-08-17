New leak sheds negative light on iPhone 14 Pro camera

We’re about a month out from the release of the iPhone 14 range. With the hardware all but finalized, leaks are coming in fast. Now, a new leak says the iPhone 14 Pro camera system is struggling to impress.

The leak comes courtesy of LeaksApplePro, a self-professed “Apple leaker who just happens to be right sometimes.” Their source had some hands-on time with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max and shared some observations.

The biggest thing to us is also the most disappointing. We’ve been excited to see how the new 48-megapixel camera fares. LeaksApplePro’s source says there are some issues with it.

The main issue is that when in Night Mode, the camera quality is worse than in the iPhone 13 Pro. Apparently, images have “a substantial amount of noise.”

-There are some issues with the camera system. The new 48MP sensor is “the best one in a smartphone if there’s enough light,” but there’s some optimization to do regarding night mode. Source says it’s worse than the 13 Pro in that field. There’s a substantial amount of noise. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) August 14, 2022

That’s bad, but it’s not all bad news. His source does say that the sensor is “the best one in a smartphone if there’s enough light.”

Apple can likely fix the low-light performance with software updates. It’s unlikely to be an inherent issue with the sensor hardware.

That camera hardware “looks massive,” and the overall thickness of the iPhone 14 Pro was also commented on. Expect it to feel larger overall, especially if you use a case.

The source also says that the “hole+pill” selfie camera system didn’t take long to get used to. They also say the speakers are improved and that battery life seems a couple of hours longer.

We’ll know how well the iPhone 14 Pro camera fares once Apple releases it to the world next month. Until then, we’ll continue bringing all the leaks and news about Apple’s newest iPhone.

