This video shows exactly what the iPhone 14 Pro Max could look like

If you’ve been on the fence about updating to the iPhone 13 or waiting for the iPhone 14, a new video from Unbox Therapy might help you make that decision.

Unbox Therapy managed to obtain a reportedly one-to-one replica using third-party case makers’ CAD drawings. Case makers typically get specific measurements early, which allows them to start producing cases that are ready when the devices are released.

There are a couple of differences in the iPhone 14 Pro Max mockup when compared to the current iPhone 13 Pro Max.

With the mockup, both the camera housing and cameras are bigger. The 14 Pro Max is also slightly thicker, but just barely. Also, power and volume buttons are slightly larger. It also uses the Lightning cable (which could change with the iPhone 15).

The big change, however, is the removal of the notch. The mockup is using the reported pill-shaped camera and punch hole design instead of the notch found on the iPhone 13.

Now, could things change before the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro is released later this year? Possibly, but it is unlikely that Apple would change things before the expected September 2022 release date.

