Google drops Pixel 6a headphone jack after roasting Apple about it

Google announced the newest Pixel smartphone, the Pixel 6a, at Google I/O yesterday, but the company failed to mention one thing – the Pixel 6a will not include a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Honestly, it’s not that surprising. Most smartphones don’t feature a 3.5mm headphone jack anymore. Even the Pixel 6 dropped the port, which is the same body used for the lower-priced Pixel 6a.

Google had bucked that trend with its A-series smartphones, as the Pixel 5a featured a headphone jack. They even took pains to point it out, with a two-minute celebration of the 3.5mm headphone jack on the Pixel 5a.

So, no more 3.5mm headphone jack on the Pixel 6a. Google might bring it back on a future smartphone, but we’re not holding our breath. The industry is moving away from the 3.5mm jack on mobile devices and towards Bluetooth everything.

It’s not all bad news though. Bluetooth connectivity is incredibly good these days, if you’re using one of the latest versions, like Bluetooth 5 or above. Removing the headphone jack also means a better weatherproofing rating, which could save your phone at some point.

Google could be hoping that it can now sell you more Pixel Buds (or the new Pixel Buds Pro), by dropping the 3.5mm headphone jack. Then again, losing the hole could have been the only way Google could get the IP67 water and dustproofing rating on the Pixel 6a.

