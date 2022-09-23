Latest iOS 16 update fixes the iPhone 14 Pro’s shaky camera

Apple has released a new iOS 16 update, to address a few major bugs. The biggest thing it fixes? The camera shakes on the iPhone 14 Pro when using third-party apps.

The iOS 16.0.2 update also fixes an issue with VoiceOver, which could stop working if you rebooted your iPhone. On top of that, an iOS 16 bug that showed excessive copy-paste prompts was also fixed.

Another handful of minor bugs were also addressed in this update, so it’s worth updating your iPhone. We’ll show you how below.

If you are ready to update your iPhone, follow the steps below. This works for any update, whether a minor update or a major one.

This update is recommended for anyone on an iPhone 14 Pro, as it fixes the camera shake issue with third-party apps.

When updated, you will be on iOS 16.0.2: Open the Settings app on your iPhone Tap on General followed by Software Update Tap on Download and Install The last step is to tap on Install and wait for the iPhone to finish updating and reboot itself.

Now your iPhone is up to date and with fewer bugs. Owners of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be especially happy, as the camera incompatibility with third-party apps made them unusable.

Owners of iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 devices that had serviced the screen at some point will also be happy. There was a bug that stopped touch input from working.

