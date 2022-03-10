Apple insider claims upcoming Mac mini will feature M2 and M2 Pro chips

The Mac mini is reportedly getting a massive upgrade. According to 9to5Mac, Apple’s compact desktop will be released in two versions. A lower-priced option will bring the company’s upcoming M2 chip, while a higher-end model will feature Apple’s M2 Pro chip.

Earlier this week, Apple held a press event where they announced a slew of new products that included a new iPhone SE, Mac Studio and Studio Display, and most importantly, a new M1 Ultra chip. Unfortunately, there was no mention of this rumored M2 chip from the news.

While it’s obvious that Apple will eventually release an M2 chip, the question is when. Since we didn’t hear anything at this week’s Peek Performance event, chances are we’ll see Apple unveil it at its annual fall event. Of course, this also means we’ll probably see a new Mac mini announced too.

The Mac Studio (a supersized Mac mini) beside the new Studio Display (Image: Apple)

Apple is tight-lipped about the M2 chip, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes the M2’s CPU will be slightly faster than the M1 and include a new 9 or 10-core layout, adding even more power to an already powerful chipset.

And what about the M2 Pro chip? 9to5Mac reports it as “a variant with eight performance cores and four efficiency cores, totaling a 12-core CPU versus the 10-core CPU of the current M1 Pro.” In other words, the chip will be ridiculously fast and powerful.

Apple’s M1 chip, used in the current Mac mini, has been praised for its impressive performance. However, the future looks as though it will bring even more praise with the introduction of their M2 chips.

