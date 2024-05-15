Mobile
Sony Xperia 1 VI unveils new design, drops 4K for FHD+
The new Xperia 1 VI goes for a lower resolution screen, probably to eke out longer battery life.
Sony has unleashed the successor to its Xperia 1 V after a year, the Sony Xperia 1 VI. Interestingly, this year, Sony took a slightly different approach and made a few very different changes compared to the previous iterations.
The display and the aspect ratio have changed slightly, while the 3.5mm audio jack remains. That’s good news for wired headphone fans.
Here’s what you need to know about the Xperia 1 VI.
Sony Xperia 1 VI: design and specs
We’re starting with the design, and we have a few changes this time. The new Xperia 1 is shorter than its previous iterations, measuring 162 x 74 x 8.2mm.
The change in size also affects the aspect ratio of the handset, which is now 19.5:9 from 21:9.
This year’s major Xperia 1 change is the display, which has dropped to an FHD+ OLED from a 4K panel. Sony has likely deemed the 4K unsuitable due to power constraints.
The new FHD+ display, however, comes with the latest color reproduction tech from BRAVIA that employs AI to improve color, contrast, and clarity.
Sony is also using a frosted finish on the back panel this year.
|Sony Xperia 1 VI
|Display
|6.5-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|RAM
|12GB
|Storage
|256/512GB with microSDXC support
|Cameras
|Rear Cameras: 48 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide) + 12 MP, f/2.3, 85mm (telephoto), f/3.5, 170mm (telephoto) + 12 MP, f/2.2, 16mm
Front Cameras: 12 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/2.9″, 1.22µm
|Battery & Charging
|5000 mAh
30W wired
Wireless
Reverse wireless
|Colors
|Black, Platinum Silver, and Khaki Green
There aren’t any surprises under the hood. The Xperia 1 VI uses Qualcomm’s latest SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 256/512GB of internal storage.
The handset supports microSDXC up to 1.5TB if you need additional storage.
The Xperia 1 VI is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, and Sony claims it delivers two days of battery life and supports Qi wireless charging and battery sharing.
Sony Xperia 1 VI: cameras and features
The Xperia 1 VI has three rear cameras that use Exmor T sensors. The back camera array consists of a 24mm (48MP) primary sensor, a 16mm (12MP) ultra-wide sensor, and an 85mm to 170mm (12MP) variable telephoto sensor.
The front-facing camera is a 24mm, 12MP sensor.
Like most modern Android smartphones, Sony does not employ AI for every on-device task. However, the camera system uses AI assistance to deliver exceptional-quality photos said to be equivalent to full-frame cameras.
The Xperia 1 VI comes with solid audio and gaming features, including an FPS optimizer that dynamically optimizes CPU usage and frame rate considering the game.
Sony has also refined the touch controls. There are now three different tracking speeds, and Sony has included a vapor chamber to keep the handset cool during intense gaming sessions.
There are full-stage stereo speakers and leading audio tech on the audio front, such as DSEE Ultimate, 360 Reality Audio, LDAC, Hi-Res wireless audio, and Bluetooth LE audio.
Sony Xperia 1 VI: price and availability
The Sony Xperia 1 VI will be available in Black, Platinum Silver, and Khaki Green from early June.
Customers in Europe and the UK can pre-order the Xperia 1 VI starting today at €1399/£1299 ($1510). The US availability hasn’t been announced yet, but we expect the new Xperia 1 to arrive in the States within a few months.
Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- TextNow offers free mobile data for life; you just buy the SIM card
- Here’s everything Google announced at I/O
- OpenAI unveils GPT-4o: Everything you need to know
- Motorola Razr Plus 2024: Rumored specs and pricing details
Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News
Powerful ideas in 15 minutes
Artificial intelligence investment journalist building an easy-to-read AI investing email newsletter. Get smarter about investing in AI in 5 minutes.
Keep up with the Electric Vehicle industry.
Get the weekly report on the Electric Vehicle industry. Read by over 7,000 EV geeks weekly.
Simple News for Consumers, Workers, and Investors
Learn about the economy and the companies impacting workers, consumers, and the environment