Sony has unleashed the successor to its Xperia 1 V after a year, the Sony Xperia 1 VI. Interestingly, this year, Sony took a slightly different approach and made a few very different changes compared to the previous iterations.

The display and the aspect ratio have changed slightly, while the 3.5mm audio jack remains. That’s good news for wired headphone fans.

Here’s what you need to know about the Xperia 1 VI.

Sony Xperia 1 VI: design and specs

Image: KnowTechie

We’re starting with the design, and we have a few changes this time. The new Xperia 1 is shorter than its previous iterations, measuring 162 x 74 x 8.2mm.

The change in size also affects the aspect ratio of the handset, which is now 19.5:9 from 21:9.

This year’s major Xperia 1 change is the display, which has dropped to an FHD+ OLED from a 4K panel. Sony has likely deemed the 4K unsuitable due to power constraints.

The new FHD+ display, however, comes with the latest color reproduction tech from BRAVIA that employs AI to improve color, contrast, and clarity.

Sony is also using a frosted finish on the back panel this year.

Sony Xperia 1 VI Display 6.5-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB Storage 256/512GB with microSDXC support Cameras Rear Cameras: 48 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide) + 12 MP, f/2.3, 85mm (telephoto), f/3.5, 170mm (telephoto) + 12 MP, f/2.2, 16mm

Front Cameras: 12 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/2.9″, 1.22µm Battery & Charging 5000 mAh

30W wired

Wireless

Reverse wireless Colors Black, Platinum Silver, and Khaki Green

There aren’t any surprises under the hood. The Xperia 1 VI uses Qualcomm’s latest SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 256/512GB of internal storage.

The handset supports microSDXC up to 1.5TB if you need additional storage.

The Xperia 1 VI is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, and Sony claims it delivers two days of battery life and supports Qi wireless charging and battery sharing.

Sony Xperia 1 VI: cameras and features

Image: Sony

The Xperia 1 VI has three rear cameras that use Exmor T sensors. The back camera array consists of a 24mm (48MP) primary sensor, a 16mm (12MP) ultra-wide sensor, and an 85mm to 170mm (12MP) variable telephoto sensor.

The front-facing camera is a 24mm, 12MP sensor.

Like most modern Android smartphones, Sony does not employ AI for every on-device task. However, the camera system uses AI assistance to deliver exceptional-quality photos said to be equivalent to full-frame cameras.

The Xperia 1 VI comes with solid audio and gaming features, including an FPS optimizer that dynamically optimizes CPU usage and frame rate considering the game.

Sony has also refined the touch controls. There are now three different tracking speeds, and Sony has included a vapor chamber to keep the handset cool during intense gaming sessions.

There are full-stage stereo speakers and leading audio tech on the audio front, such as DSEE Ultimate, 360 Reality Audio, LDAC, Hi-Res wireless audio, and Bluetooth LE audio.

Sony Xperia 1 VI: price and availability

The Sony Xperia 1 VI will be available in Black, Platinum Silver, and Khaki Green from early June.

Customers in Europe and the UK can pre-order the Xperia 1 VI starting today at €1399/£1299 ($1510). The US availability hasn’t been announced yet, but we expect the new Xperia 1 to arrive in the States within a few months.

Preorder Now Sony Xperia 1 VI £1,299.00 The Xperia 1 VI is a powerful flagship smartphone with Sony's camera knowledge and a gorgeous OLED screen. Preorders get a free pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones.

Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news