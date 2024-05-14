Connect with us
hellotech banner ad

Mobile

Motorola Razr Plus 2024: Rumored specs and pricing details

Big camera upgrades while the price remains the same.

Motorola RAZR Plus Peach Fuzz
Image: Motorola/KnowTechie

Last year, Motorola took the clamshell smartphone market by storm with the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 if you are in the US. 

Now, Motorola seems to be gearing up to launch its successor, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, in the US. For the global markets, it is likely to be named the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. 

The latest report by Smartprix, in collaboration with Steve Onleaks Hemmerstoffer, revealed multiple Motorola Razr Plus 2024 spec details, indicating that the next update will be worthwhile. 

Motorola Razr Plus 2024 rumored spec details 

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra smartphone on purple background.
Image: KnowTechie

First and foremost, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is expected to sport the same 6.9-inch 2640 x 1080p OLED inner folding screen and a 3.6-inch cover screen as its predecessor,  the Razr Plus 2023.

Under the hood, the next Moto Razr Plus will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. 

However, the most interesting part is the cameras. The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 could see upgraded cameras. 

According to the report, the Razr Plus 2024 will get a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera. In contrast, the 2023 model has a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. 

On the front side, the 32MP camera will remain the same. 

The rest of the specs include a slightly bigger 4,000 mAh battery, an IPX8 water resistance rating, and could feature wireless charging. 

The next Moto clamshell handset is rumored to be powered by Hello UI based on Android 14 and Motorola’s usual AI features.

Product Specs
Screen6.9-inch 2640 x 1080p OLED inner folding screen
Cover Screen3.6-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Primary Camera50MP
Telephoto Camera50MP 2x
Front Camera32MP
Battery4,000 mAh
Water ResistanceIPX8
ChargingWireless
Operating SystemHello UI based on Android 14
Price (US)$999
Price (EU)€1,200
Color OptionsMidnight Blue, Spring Green, Hot Pink

Let’s not forget the pricing

Motorola Razr in purple background
Image: KnowTechie

The leak also mentions the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 pricing, surprisingly rumored to remain the same as the Motorola Razr Plus 2023, at $999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

The next Moto Razr Plus is also rumored to arrive in three color options: Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Hot Pink. Its price in the EU is projected to reach €1,200.

Want more deals like this one? Subscribe to our exclusive deals newsletter

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powerful ideas in 15 minutes

Artificial intelligence investment journalist building an easy-to-read AI investing email newsletter. Get smarter about investing in AI in 5 minutes.

Try it FREE today
EV Universe logo with turquoise bolt design.

Keep up with the Electric Vehicle industry.

Get the weekly report on the Electric Vehicle industry. Read by over 7,000 EV geeks weekly.

Try it FREE today
White chevron on navy blue background.

Simple News for Consumers, Workers, and Investors

Learn about the economy and the companies impacting workers, consumers, and the environment

Sign up Today

More in Mobile

mcafeee banner ad