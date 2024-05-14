Mobile
Motorola Razr Plus 2024: Rumored specs and pricing details
Big camera upgrades while the price remains the same.
Last year, Motorola took the clamshell smartphone market by storm with the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 if you are in the US.
Now, Motorola seems to be gearing up to launch its successor, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, in the US. For the global markets, it is likely to be named the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.
The latest report by Smartprix, in collaboration with Steve Onleaks Hemmerstoffer, revealed multiple Motorola Razr Plus 2024 spec details, indicating that the next update will be worthwhile.
Motorola Razr Plus 2024 rumored spec details
First and foremost, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is expected to sport the same 6.9-inch 2640 x 1080p OLED inner folding screen and a 3.6-inch cover screen as its predecessor, the Razr Plus 2023.
Under the hood, the next Moto Razr Plus will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.
However, the most interesting part is the cameras. The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 could see upgraded cameras.
According to the report, the Razr Plus 2024 will get a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera. In contrast, the 2023 model has a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera.
On the front side, the 32MP camera will remain the same.
The rest of the specs include a slightly bigger 4,000 mAh battery, an IPX8 water resistance rating, and could feature wireless charging.
The next Moto clamshell handset is rumored to be powered by Hello UI based on Android 14 and Motorola’s usual AI features.
|Product Specs
|Screen
|6.9-inch 2640 x 1080p OLED inner folding screen
|Cover Screen
|3.6-inch
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|RAM
|12GB
|Storage
|256GB
|Primary Camera
|50MP
|Telephoto Camera
|50MP 2x
|Front Camera
|32MP
|Battery
|4,000 mAh
|Water Resistance
|IPX8
|Charging
|Wireless
|Operating System
|Hello UI based on Android 14
|Price (US)
|$999
|Price (EU)
|€1,200
|Color Options
|Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Hot Pink
Let’s not forget the pricing
The leak also mentions the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 pricing, surprisingly rumored to remain the same as the Motorola Razr Plus 2023, at $999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.
The next Moto Razr Plus is also rumored to arrive in three color options: Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Hot Pink. Its price in the EU is projected to reach €1,200.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- The $499 Google Pixel 8A comes with AI and 7 years of updates
- Apple refreshes iPad Air with M2 chip and adds new 13-inch size
- Nintendo Switch 2 could get better battery life than the Switch
- Otherweb is an AI-powered news app with no ads and clickbait
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.
Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News
Powerful ideas in 15 minutes
Artificial intelligence investment journalist building an easy-to-read AI investing email newsletter. Get smarter about investing in AI in 5 minutes.
Keep up with the Electric Vehicle industry.
Get the weekly report on the Electric Vehicle industry. Read by over 7,000 EV geeks weekly.
Simple News for Consumers, Workers, and Investors
Learn about the economy and the companies impacting workers, consumers, and the environment