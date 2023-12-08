Motorola RAZR Plus now available in a bright Peach Fuzz colorway

Motorola has announced a new version of its RAZR Plus flip phone. It’s essentially the same flip phone the company released a few months back; the new version simply features a new colorway.

The company launched the Motorola RAZR and Motorola RAZR Plus back in June. While the vanilla RAZR is a mid-range flip phone, the very first one in the market, the RAZR Plus is more expensive and a direct competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Motorola RAZR Plus is now available in a so-called Peach Fuzz color option in collaboration with Pantone, as Peach Fuzz is the color institute’s color of the year.

According to Motorola’s blog post, the Pantone Color Institute has announced the Pantone Color of the Year, an educational program that reflects on the symbolic nature of color.

Motorola RAZR Plus Peach Fuzz edition has the same specs

2023 marks the 25th anniversary of the Pantone Color of the Year program, and the selected color is the PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz.

PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz has a gentle peach hue. It has a cozy, tender essence that embodies feelings of togetherness, community, and collaboration, according to the announcement.

In regards to the specs of the device, everything’s the same. You are getting the same “Plus” model sporting the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a 165Hz folding OLED screen, 256GB of storage, and a 3,800mAh battery with wireless charging.

The flip phone also brings a 3.6-inch cover display that is one of the biggest in the industry and capable of running most of your apps.

The Motorola RAZR Plus Peach Fuzz edition is expected to ship on December 12, with a price tag of $999, like the rest of the “Plus” models.

However, the Peach Fuzz model is currently listed at a promotional price of $699 on Motorola’s website.

