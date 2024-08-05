KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter to Win a $1,299 VTMON Portable Power Station Enter Now

For years, Meta’s been the ultimate iOS power user. Billions of people scroll through Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp on their iPhones daily. But according to a new Bloomberg interview, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s got one foot out the door.

“We’re definitely focused on trying to break our dependence on Apple,” he says. That’s a pretty clear sign the honeymoon phase is over between these two tech titans.

Things started going sideways last year when Apple dropped new privacy rules that kneecapped Meta’s targeted ad business model. Suddenly, tracking users across different apps became much harder. It was a win for privacy nerds, but Meta’s ad revenue took a massive hit.

So, what’s the plan to loosen Apple’s grip?

First, Meta’s going hard on Android. Since Android is open-source, device makers can customize it. Maybe we’ll see Meta’s AI tech baked right into Android devices down the line.

But the real wild card is virtual and augmented reality.

Meta’s already sinking billions into VR headsets and those futuristic AR glasses. Since they run on Meta’s own software, they control the whole experience and don’t have to play by Apple’s rules.

They’re even open-sourcing the OS they built for the Quest VR headsets to stir up more innovation. Meta’s clearly betting big on a future where mobile apps are old news.

Don’t expect Meta to delete Facebook from the App Store tomorrow. iPhones still print money, and those apps will stick around.

But Zuck’s message is clear: he wants options. If Meta pulls this off, get ready for a mobile landscape that looks a whole lot different. Other devs might bail on iOS, too, opening the door for new players to shake things up.

For now, it’s a cold war between Meta and Apple. But as they keep pulling in opposite directions, that “frenemies” vibe is fading fast. And Zuck seems totally okay with that. He’s laughing at the memes and charting his own course, no matter how much the tech elite hates it.

As we always say at KnowTechie, adapt or die. Meta’s shift is the latest proof the tech game is always changing. Now, we get to sit back and watch the drama unfold.

