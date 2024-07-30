Meta’s AI Studio lets you build AI versions of yourself for Instagram

KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter to Win a $1,299 VTMON Portable Power Station Enter Now

Get ready for a social media landscape teeming with AI-powered doppelgangers. Meta has officially launched AI Studio, a tool that lets anyone in the US create AI versions of themselves and fully custom AI characters.

The platform promises a future where AI profiles chat with followers on behalf of their human counterparts, responding to comments and messages like a digital proxy.

The concept is straightforward: creators and business owners customize AI avatars based on their Instagram content, specifying topics to avoid and links to share, explains Meta in its AI blog.

They can then toggle auto-replies, dictating which accounts their AI is allowed to interact with. This level of control is crucial, given the potential for AI to veer off-brand (or off-color) if left unchecked.

How to Get Started with AI Studio

Head to the AI Studio website or open Instagram and start a new message. Tap “Create an AI chat” to begin building your AI character. Customize your AI based on your Instagram content, specifying topics to avoid and links to share. Toggle auto-replies and dictate which accounts your AI can interact with. Deploy your AI avatar on Instagram and watch as it chats with followers on your behalf.

Image: KnowTechie

The future of social media is here, and it’s powered by AI. Buckle up, folks – things are about to get interesting.

AI Studio isn’t just about digital clones; it also enables the creation of entirely new AI characters that can be deployed across Meta’s apps.

This puts Meta in direct competition with startups like Character.AI and Replika, where users already engage with themed chatbots and, in some cases, fall in love.

Like OpenAI’s custom GPT store, Meta will surface AI characters created by users for others to discover and interact with.

This isn’t Meta’s first foray into AI-powered personas. The company previously had celebrities create AI versions of themselves, albeit with different names and personas.

Image: KnowTechie

The caution was likely warranted, given the risk of AI avatars saying something problematic in the name of their human counterparts. Even with AI Studio’s controls, that risk remains.

AI Studio is currently available in the US, with users able to get started via the AI Studio website or by initiating an “AI chat” directly on Instagram.

As the platform rolls out and more users create their AI avatars, one thing is certain: the face of Instagram is about to change in a big way.

We’d love to hear your thoughts. Do you see yourself using AI Studio? How do you feel about AI avatars interacting with your followers? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news