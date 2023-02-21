How to deactivate your Facebook account

If you ever get to the point where you’re tired of your constant Facebook connection, you can always deactivate your account.

Deactivating your Facebook account is not the same as deleting it. When you delete an account, it’s gone forever (after a few days).

On the other hand, you can always reactivate a deactivated Facebook account. All you have to do is log in with your credentials and the account will be reactivated.

The process to deactivate your Facebook account is relatively straightforward, as long as you know where to go. We’ll show you the exact steps.

What does deactivating your Facebook account do?

Deactivating your account accomplishes a few things. The most significant effect is that no one will be able to see your profile anymore.

That includes friends, non-friends, and anyone else. Even if someone searches for your account, they won’t see your profile.

Any pages that only you control will also be deactivated. If there are other admins on the page, it will still exist. However, if you are the sole admin, no one can see that page until you reactivate your account.

You also won’t be able to log in to your Meta Quest headset with that Facebook account. However, you can always migrate to a Meta account and use that instead.

The Messenger account associated with your Facebook account will still be active. You can still use it to message people, and people can still message you.

You must delete your Facebook account completely to get rid of your Messenger account.

How to deactivate Facebook on a computer

You can deactivate your Facebook account on a computer or through the mobile app. First, we’ll show you the process for deactivating using a computer.

Click your profile picture in the top right Select Settings & Privacy Choose Settings Select the Your Facebook Information tab Click View next to Deactivation and deletion Select Deactivate and click Continue to account deactivation Enter any reasons you like for deactivating then click Deactivate at the bottom

That’s all you have to do to deactivate your Facebook account. Now, no one will be able to see your profile until you log back in.

Remember, this isn’t the same as deleting your account. When you deactivate, you always have the option to log back in and reactivate your account.

How to deactivate Facebook on the mobile app

You can also deactivate your Facebook account on the mobile app for iOS or Android. The process is pretty similar, though the menus do look a bit different.

Select the three-line menu in the top right of your Facebook app

Tap the Settings cogwheel

Select Personal and account information

Tap Account ownership and control at the bottom

Select Deactivation and deletion

Choose Deactivate account and tap Continue to account deactivation

Choose your reasons for deactivating and select Continue (you may need to enter your Password before this step)

Scroll to the bottom and choose when you want your account to reactivate (if you choose Don’t reactivate automatically, you can still reactivate by logging in later), then select Continue

Facebook offers one more chance to cancel. Swipe to the bottom and select Deactivate my account

And finally, you have deactivated your account. Obviously, Facebook makes the process of deactivating your account long and drawn out. The company really wants your account to stay active.

Take a break

Deactivating your Facebook account is a great way to take a break from the constant connection of social media.

The process is unnecessarily lengthy, but it’s pretty straightforward. Plus, you can always reactivate your account when you want by simply logging back in with your password.

If you ever get tired of Facebook but don’t want to commit to fully deleting your account, deactivation is the best option for you.

