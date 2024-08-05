Does Apple still make iPods?

KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter to Win a $1,299 VTMON Portable Power Station Enter Now

Quick Answer: No, Apple discontinued the last model, the iPod Touch, back in 2022.

The iconic iPod, a device that revolutionized the way we listen to music on the go, is no more. After nearly 22 years of production, Apple officially discontinued its last iPod model on May 10, 2022.

Apple finally pulled the plug on the last remaining iPod model back in May of 2022, ending a 22-year run that was equal parts game-changing and cringeworthy.

This marks the end of an era for a product line that not only changed the consumer electronics industry but also played a pivotal role in Apple’s rise to tech giant status.

But let’s be real—the first iPod, released in 2001, was basically an Apple-branded Walkman with a hard drive. It had a black-and-white screen and a mechanical scroll wheel. But hey, it could hold “up to 1,000 songs,” which seemed mind-blowing at the time.

Over the years, the iPod evolved through various models, including the Mini, Nano, Shuffle, and Touch, each offering new features and designs that captivated consumers.

At its peak, the iPod was HUGE. Like, 55-million-units-sold-in-one-year huge. Apple sold an estimated 450 million iPods before everyone realized they could just use their damn phones.

But the iPod’s impact went beyond just sales. It helped kill the CD (RIP) and paved the way for the streaming services we all complain about today.

So, why did Apple decide to discontinue the iPod?

Well, because iPhones exist now. Why carry around a separate device just for music when your phone can play music, check Twitter, and take mediocre photos of your lunch? The iPod just couldn’t compete with that.

Apple says the “spirit of the iPod” lives on in the iPhone and Apple Watch, because nothing screams “music to my ears” like hearing podcast notifications while I’m trying to jam out.

They recommend the iPhone for streaming Apple Music or storing your entire music library because who doesn’t want to carry around every bad recording decision they’ve ever made?

The iPod might be dead, but it leaves behind a legacy of click wheels, embarrassing gym playlists, and that one friend who insisted on using a Nano well into the 2010s. It may be gone, but it’ll always have a special place in the annals of awkward tech trends.

Update: If you absolutely must own one and are still looking for a new(ish) iPod, you might be able to find remaining stock from resellers or third-party marketplaces.

For example, a quick two-minute search yields a 7th-generation iPod Classic for $500. There’s more available here at StockX.

However, be aware that Apple is no longer manufacturing or supporting the iPod, so options will be limited and eventually dwindle.

The iPod may be gone, but it will always hold a special place in the history of Apple and personal audio technology. Its impact helped shape the path for the devices and services we enjoy today, and for that, we can be grateful.

