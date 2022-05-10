RIP: Apple is discontinuing the iPod Touch

It’s easy to forget, but Apple actually still supports and produces the iPod Touch. Now, it’s the end of the era, as Apple has announced current iPod Touch models will only be available “while supplies last.”

The first iPod was released over 20 years ago and was a staple music player for millions of people. From the first iPod and its now-iconic radial dial to the colorful Mac-inspired iPod mini, people have been throwing music onto Apple’s portable music players for decades.

Even today, the 7th-generation iPod Touch (released in 2019) receives updates. Many of the same iOS updates that land on iPhone also make their way to the iPod Touch.

The discontinuation of the iPod makes sense. We have smartphones after all, and we can either stream or download basically all the music we want onto them. A simplistic, dedicated music player is nice, but niche.

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

