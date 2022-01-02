Apple releases updates for the iPod Touch throughout the year, with a major update every fall. The major update is timed with the release of that year’s iPhone range, as it’s part of the main iOS upgrade. You’ll want to know how to update your iPod Touch when the time comes.

The smaller updates bring any feature updates that missed the major update, or they patch vulnerabilities and other bugs. Major updates can completely overall your device.

You can manually update iOS on your iPod Touch or let the iPod Touch do it automatically. The best way to keep your iPod Touch secure from attack is to keep it updated, so we’ll show you how.

If you are ready to update your iPod Touch, or just want to understand the process before a new iOS update releases, here’s what you need to know: Open the Settings app on your iPod Touch (the picture is of an iPhone, but the process is the same) Tap on General Then, tap on Software Update Tap on Download and Install

Now you’ve got your iPod Touch updated to the latest version of iOS, patching out those nasty vulnerabilities that could have let attackers get into your device, and bringing all the latest features.

