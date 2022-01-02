Apple
How to update your iPod Touch
If you need to update your iPod Touch, here’s what to know.
Apple releases updates for the iPod Touch throughout the year, with a major update every fall. The major update is timed with the release of that year’s iPhone range, as it’s part of the main iOS upgrade. You’ll want to know how to update your iPod Touch when the time comes.
The smaller updates bring any feature updates that missed the major update, or they patch vulnerabilities and other bugs. Major updates can completely overall your device.
You can manually update iOS on your iPod Touch or let the iPod Touch do it automatically. The best way to keep your iPod Touch secure from attack is to keep it updated, so we’ll show you how.
Here is how to update your iPod Touch to the latest version of iOS
If you are ready to update your iPod Touch, or just want to understand the process before a new iOS update releases, here’s what you need to know:
Open the Settings app on your iPod Touch (the picture is of an iPhone, but the process is the same)
Tap on General
Then, tap on Software Update
Tap on Download and Install
Now you’ve got your iPod Touch updated to the latest version of iOS, patching out those nasty vulnerabilities that could have let attackers get into your device, and bringing all the latest features.
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Someone’s selling a mint 2001 iPod on eBay for $20K
- Update your iPhone and iPad immediately – there’s a new security fix for spyware
- How to update your iPhone
- No one asked for it, but Apple may be working on a new iPod