Apple could make AirPods with cameras instead of smart glasses

Apple is considered a significant player in the wearable market thanks to the Apple Watch and AirPods. According to a recent report, the Cupertino firm may want to strengthen its foothold with future wearable products featuring different form factors.

In the latest version of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman writes Apple’s exploration involves several products, including smart glasses similar to the Amazon Echo Frames or the Meta Ray-Bans that offer audio and AI features.

Interestingly, Apple is already exploring a way to add cameras to its earbuds, the AirPods, potentially eliminating the need for a separate product, like the smart glass.

AirPods with cameras would be a better choice for Apple over a smart glass

According to Gurman, the project has the B798 codename and began last year. The goal of the project is to find a way to add low-resolution cameras to the AirPods.

Now, both the camera-equipped AirPods and smart glasses are centered around the idea of bringing AI and health features to users in a more convenient way.

The cameras inside these products will take snaps of the outside world and help users in their daily lives with a voice and image-integrated AI system.

The AI would also be able to answer questions about any object the users are looking at.

Meta rolled out the Ray-Ban glasses with the same basic functionality a few months ago.

Now, Apple adding cameras to the AirPods is a more sustainable idea, as they are discreet and consumers are already comfortable with its form factor.

On the other hand, if Apple brings new smart glasses, it will be able to incorporate better cameras and a bigger battery.

In addition, Apple is also circling the idea of a smart ring for those who don’t want to wear the bulky Apple Watch.

Unfortunately, the smart ring idea is far from reaching the AirPods with cameras project.

Nevertheless, don’t expect AirPods with cameras to hit the market anytime soon. It is at the earliest stage of Apple’s internal development. So, take this as an insight into Apple’s roadmap for the future of its wearables.

