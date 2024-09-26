Meet Orion, Meta’s new and fairly normal-looking AR glasses

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

At the Meta Connect 2024 event, Facebook’s parent company announced a few updates to its platforms and new AR products. Besides the Meta Quest 3S, the company also unveiled “the most advanced pair of AR glasses ever made,” the Meta Orion.

Unlike VR, which provides immersive visual information, AR overlays digital information and images on your actual surroundings, allowing you to interact with real-world objects.

The glasses have been under development for the past five years, and Meta says they are lightweight and suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Meta unveils Orion AR glasses

Image: Meta

The Orion AR glasses are powered by Meta AI. The company showcased an example where you can open your refrigerator and ask the smart assistant to provide recipes depending on the ingredients.

However, you will have to wait to take advantage of the Orion, as it is a prototype designed to tease the future of Meta AR gears. Until it finally sees the light of day, Meta is focusing on further developing the technology and internal testing to improve the product before it hits shop shelves.

For those wondering how they work, the Orion glasses are the same as the Ray-Ban Meta spectacles, which are smart glasses with access to a camera and smart assistant. They are transparent, allowing others around you to see your eyes and expressions clearly.

Many of Orion’s components are “fractions of a millimeter in size.” Meta’s team used multiple design structures to comfortably fit the AR technology into the shape of a regular pair of glasses.

The company says it will make the Orion available to the public “in the next few years.” Moreover, when it finally launches, it could be even more compact and closer to the size of a standard pair of shades. Meta says it’s also working on improving the Orion’s display quality while lowering the overall price.

