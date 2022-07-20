Ultimate Ears’ new UE Drops are custom-fit IEM wireless earbuds

Ultimate Ears is back with another pair of custom-fit wireless earbuds.

The $449 UE Drops are traditional-shaped in-ear monitors (IEMs), made wireless and molded to the exact shape of your ears. To quote UE, the UE Drops are “For your ears only.”

When you buy the UE Drops, you don’t immediately get your earbuds. Instead, you get a FitKit, with everything you need to make a custom mold of your ear. Use that, ship the completed molds back to UE, and wait a few weeks.

Image: Ultimate Ears

The result is two IEMs sent to your home and customized to your unique ears. The earbuds feature 9.2mm, dynamic drivers. Plus, you also get dual beamforming microphones for voice calls; they’re water- and sweat-resistant.

Ultimate Ears says the battery life is about eight hours, with another 14 hours in the charging case. That case also features wireless charging, and five minutes of wired charging gives an hour of playback. The Drops also have onboard controls and in-ear detection.

Unlike traditional IEMs, the UE Drops have a companion app for iOS and Android. That lets you switch sound presets, manage connected devices, set up voice control, and more.

Image: UE

Unfortunately, the app won’t see active noise cancellation options, as the UE Drops only feature passive noise isolation.

You can get the UE Drops right now, direct from Ultimate Ears, for $449. It’ll take anywhere between two and four weeks to get your custom-molded TWS buds back once you send in your FitKit impressions.

Android and iOS apps are available for the UE FitKit and UE Drops.

