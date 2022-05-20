Skullcandy’s new Mod earbuds let you connect to 2 devices at once

Skullcandy is known for low-cost, feature-packed headphones and this new release is no exception. The all-new Mod true wireless earbuds pack a ridiculous number of high-end features into their $59.99 price point.

The biggest feature is multipoint pairing, which lets you have the earbuds paired to two devices at once. That’s clutch in today’s multitasking world, and will let you still take phone calls even if you’re watching a movie on your laptop.

Skullcandy hasn’t stopped there. Worried about losing your earbuds? Well, the Mod earbuds have Tile Finding tech built-in, so you can use the Tile app to ring the buds or see their last known location.

You also get an IP55 water rating, so they should survive your workouts. They’re compact, as is the case, and you get seven hours of listening from a charge.

The case adds another 27 hours of juice, and ten minutes stowed in the case replenishes two hours of playback in the buds.

You don’t get any active noise cancellation here, but then again, they’re under $60 so you shouldn’t expect that feature. Clear Voice Smart Mic filters out background noise when you’re on calls and Stay-Aware Mode is available to better hear your surroundings.

Oh, and each bud has its own microphone, and can be used solo, in case you prefer using only one bud for calls. You can also tweak the sound profile via the companion app and personalize the on-bud controls if you don’t like the defaults.

That’s a whole lot of features for a low price. You can get the new Skullcandy Mod earbuds direct from Skullcandy, for $59.99.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: