Sony’s new LinkBuds can predict what you should listen to next

Sony is back with another set of LinkBuds true wireless earbuds. The $199.99 LinkBuds S is still designed to be worn all day, while the traditional design enables active noise cancellation (ANC).

Yes, you heard that right. Sony decided to not use the interesting, forward-thinking design of the original LinkBuds. In its place are normal, five-millimeter drivers and silicone ear tips that should provide a comfortable, easy fit.

This is a good thing, as Sony can now leverage its industry-leading ANC. While it’s not quite as strong and capable as the WF1000XM4 earbuds, it will still provide some solid noise canceling.

The basic exterior hides some great tech on the LinkBuds S

Image: Sony

You’re not missing out on great Sony tech either. The LinkBuds S uses Sony’s DSEE Extreme technology to upscale compressed sound files. Sony claims this makes the audio sound better. We haven’t had the chance to test this assertion yet, however.

The LinkBuds S earbuds will also monitor your activity and the surroundings to automatically adapt what you’re hearing.

That could be pausing the music when you start talking, reducing ANC effect when ambient sounds need to be heard, or even changing what’s playing based on your activity.

Yes, you can use it to soundtrack your life, with music tuned differently depending on if you are exercising or working.

Expect six hours of use on one charge with ANC turned on, and 14 additional hours from the battery case. Turning ANC off will increase the battery life, and it only takes five minutes of being in the case to give you sixty minutes of playtime.

You can preorder the $199.99 Sony LinkBuds S from Amazon, Sony, or if you want the sand color, Best Buy. They’re releasing tomorrow, May 20, so you won’t have long to wait for shipping.

