Logitech announces new handheld console built for cloud gaming

Logitech, and more specifically its gaming brand Logitech G, has teamed up with mobile gaming giant Tencent to develop a new handheld cloud gaming device.

The handheld is being built specifically for cloud gaming to give gamers a dedicated device for their mobile gaming needs.

The company announced its plans for the new device in a blog post on its website earlier this week. Logitech G is partnering with Tencent, one of the biggest names in video gaming today, to develop and launch its new handheld.

“As one of the leading global platforms for game development, publishing and operations, Tencent Games has been at the forefront of innovation and it’s why we partnered with them,” said Logitech G general manager Ujesh Desai.

With the increase in cloud gaming services, the need for mobile, handheld gaming devices is on the rise. Valve’s Steam Deck has been making waves in the mobile gaming scene. But it’s more focused on the Steam library of PC games.

“As someone that grew up playing video games, the idea of being able to stream and play AAA games almost anywhere is super exciting, and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on.” – statement from Logitech G general manager Ujesh Desai.

For cloud gaming, like Xbox Cloud Gaming or Nvidia GeForce Now, many users have resorted to using their smartphones. But that requires additional controller attachments or touchscreen controls.

Logitech G plans to develop a handheld device specifically with cloud gaming. It’ll likely have a dedicated controller. Additionally, it will be optimized for cloud gaming, unlike most of our smartphones.

As of now, this is just an announcement from the company. We don’t know what the device will look like, or much about it at all. But, Logitech says it’s releasing the device later this year, so we’ll likely hear more about this in the coming months.

