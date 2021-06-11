Ford’s smartphone app will now let you know if your car is being stolen

As a car owner, one thing that is always in the back of your mind is the fact that someone could break into your car at any moment. Ford is looking to help ease that stress and give car owners a little extra peace of mind with its new feature, called SecuriAlert, that will let you know if your car is being broken into, no matter where you are.

The new SecuriAlert feature comes as part of the FordPass app for Ford owners’ smartphones. The app is a suite of features that have various functions for select Ford vehicles. This new feature, SecuriAlert, will let you know if someone is interacting with your vehicle without you knowing.

SecuriAlert acts as an alarm that signals directly to your smartphone. The alarm can be easily toggled on and off. If anyone begins to try and enter your vehicle while the alert is activated, your vehicle’s onboard computer will send a signal directly to your smartphone, notifying you of the attempt.

Most vehicles have integrated alarm systems, but they can only be but so loud. The SecuriAlert feature from Ford is really meant to be used when you are far away from your vehicle and want to make sure you know if someone is trying to break in.

The alarm will trigger whenever someone attempts to enter your car while SecuriAlert is activated, so you will have to deactivate it whenever you are ready to get back in your vehicle.

This is a great feature that will give Ford owners some extra peace of mind when they are away from their vehicle. Whether you left your vehicle in a public lot during a long night out or you’re required to keep your vehicle in public at all times, SecuriAlert from Ford will let you know whenever someone tries to break in.

Currently, the feature has only been officially announced in Europe, but we’ve reached out to Ford for clarification on other locations like the US.

