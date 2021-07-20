Louis Vuitton’s $2,890 Bluetooth speaker looks like it was unearthed in a pyramid

You wouldn’t expect purveyor of quality couture, Louis Vuitton, to create the ugliest Bluetooth speaker we’ve ever seen, but they did. The $2,890 Horizon Light Up Speaker looks like a sci-fi movie prop, so we can only wonder what it actually sounds like.

Maybe it’ll sound great, after all, Louis Vuitton has put a three-inch subwoofer, two 0.75-inch tweeters, three microphones for voice calls, and a battery that can hold out for 15 hours inside the is-it-a-spaceship-or-is-it-a-relic-from-a-forgotten-age exterior.

It uses Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity, has AirPlay 2 support, and comes with a charging/display dock; because if you’re paying that much you’ll want to show it off all the time. Oh, and it uses USB-C for charging, which is nice.

Image: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton wanted to challenge the idea of what a wireless speaker should look like, and well, I guess they succeeded. I think I had a teapot that looked kind of similar, except mine didn’t have Louis Vuitton’s signature glyphs all over it or any RGB lighting.

If you’ve got nearly $3,000 burning a hole in your pocket and want a unique Bluetooth speaker (because we really don’t see many of this selling), you can preorder one on Louis Vuitton’s website, with a shipping date of July 31.

