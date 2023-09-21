October is going to be a pretty busy month. This part of the year is traditionally stuffed full of smartphone releases, and it looks like Samsung is planning to join the party with the Galaxy S23 FE.

As reported by the Korean site KED Global, industry sources expect the midrange device to arrive in October.

The Galaxy S23 FE is one of the year’s most anticipated smartphones, especially because Samsung is revamping its Fan Edition line after skipping a year.

Based on rumors, the upcoming Galaxy FE smartphone has the potential to become an excellent budget recommendation. And until now, Samsung has kept the launch date tightly under wraps.

Image: Samsung, via SmartPrix

But, due to the courtesy of KED Global, we finally have a launch date. The initial speculation was about a Q3 launch date, which means up to the end of September but that looks unlikely now.

The big thing about this news is that it marks the first time Samsung has considered an earlier release date for the Fan Edition device. The S21 FE and S22 FE both launched in January.

With smartphone sales trending down, the company is probably hoping that by releasing early, the S23 FE won’t take away sales from the Galaxy S24 range when that releases early next year.

Galaxy S23 FE probable spec sheet

Galaxy S23 FE Specifications (rumored) Display 6.3-inch with 2,340 x 1,080 resolutions. Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 Cameras Back Cameras: 50MP+8MP+12MP with 3x optical zoom

Front Camera: 10MP RAM & Storage 8GB & 128/256GB Battery 4,370 mAh Color Options Pearl White, Black Graphite, Purple Lavender, and Olive

Previous leaks suggest the Galaxy S23 FE design is very close to that of the premium Galaxy S23 series.

While there isn’t much of a change in design, the processor used will be older, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the US market and Exynos 2200 in other regions. That will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The Fan Edition smartphone is also expected to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with a 2,340 x 1,080 resolution.

Regarding the cameras, we expect a 10MP selfie camera and a triple camera array of 50MP+8MP+12MP with 3x optical zoom on the back. There will also be a 4,370mAh battery and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Ultimately, if Samsung does launch the Galaxy S23 FE in October, it will not be coming alone. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Galaxy Buds FE are expected, and who knows, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 might also make an appearance.

