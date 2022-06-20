Bose remote not working? Here are 5 simple fixes you can try

There are a few things more frustrating than a remote control that doesn’t work. If your Bose remote is experiencing issues, and you’re not sure how to fix it, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

In this article, we’ll walk you through a few simple troubleshooting steps that will help you get your Bose remote back up and running in no time.

Why is my Bose remote not working?

There are a few reasons why your Bose remote is unresponsive. Let’s take a look at some of the most common reasons why your remote may not be functioning properly.

The batteries are dead or low.

Next, the remote is not within the range.

There is interference from other electronic devices nearby.

Your Bose Soundbar or Speakers needs to be reset or updated.

The remote is defective and needs to be replaced.

So if you’re experiencing any of the issues listed above, don’t worry. Read on for a few simple solutions that might work in your case. But if you don’t have time and just need to order a replacement, you can order one here or by clicking the box below.

How to fix a bose remote that’s not working: 5 simple fixes

Follow these steps in the given order as they are prioritized for the ease of troubleshooting.

Fix 1: Check the batteries and replace them

Image: KnowTechie

The first thing you’ll want to do is check the batteries in your Bose remote. If they are dead or low, that may be why your remote is not working.

Simply replace the batteries with fresh ones and see if that does the trick. Make sure that you are not using the low-powered Zinc batteries as they will not work with your Bose remote. Instead, Bose prefers alkaline batteries.

A simple hack to check if the remote is responsive after inserting the new batteries is to open the camera app on your phone and hold the remote close to the camera. If you see a blinking light when you press a button, that means the remote is working.

Fix 2: Bring the remote within range

When your remote is not within range (20ft) of your Bose soundbar or speaker, it will not be able to communicate properly.

Make sure the remote is close enough to your device, and try again. Also, try removing the plastic sheet that comes with a new remote or dirt that might accumulate over the IR sensor of the remote.

Image: KnowTechie

Fix 3: Check for interference from other devices

If you have other electronic devices nearby that might be interfering with your Bose remote, try moving them away from your sound bar or speaker.

Try turning off the other devices and see whether that clears up the interference.

Excessive light on your Bose soundbar’s remote sensor can also cause interference and makes it harder for it to detect IR commands from the Bose remote.

In case, you’re using your Bose device in a brightly lit room or in direct sunlight, also try dimming the lights to minimize interference.

Fix 4: Reset your Bose device

If your Bose soundbar or speaker is not responding to your remote, it may need to be reset. You can either soft reset or power cycle the device or do a factory reset.

To soft reset, unplug your soundbar or speaker from the power outlet and then plug it back in. Once it’s plugged back in, wait a few seconds for it to power on. Once it’s turned on, try using your remote again.

A hard reset or factory reset is a bit more complicated, and we’ll have dedicated a separate post for this soon.

Image: KnowTechie

A firmware bug on your Bose device might also be the reason why your Bose remote is unresponsive at times. In this case, you’ll need to update your soundbar or speaker to the latest firmware version.

You can check for updates by going to the Bose Music app, and a download arrow will confirm that an update is available.

Alternatively, you can install the Bose Updater, and connect your device to your computer so it can update the firmware for you. Once the update is installed, try using your remote again.

Once you’ve tried all of the above steps and your Bose remote is still not working, it may be defective and need to be replaced. Again, if you need to order a replacement, you can order one here or by clicking the box below.

Wrapping up

We hope this article has helped you troubleshoot the issue with your Bose remote. You can start with the batteries, move on to the range, and then check for interference.

If all else fails, you may need to reset your soundbar or speaker or replace the remote.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.