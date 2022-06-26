Bose Soundbars, like any other soundbar, has its fair share of problems.

Users have reported a wide range of issues that include audio dropouts, the soundbar not responding to the remote, or the soundbar simply producing no sound. Likewise, other issues include the soundbar failing to connect to Wi-Fi or the Bose app.

Also, there are occasions when you want to give your soundbar to someone else or maybe you just want to start fresh. Regardless of the case, you need to know how to reset a Bose soundbar. Thankfully, we’ll show you how.

So, you have a couple of options. You can either soft or hard reset a Bose Soundbar. A soft reset is useful when the soundbar is frozen or unresponsive and a hard reset comes in handy when you want to wipe off all the settings and start from scratch.

In this guide, we will show you how to reset the Bose soundbar both ways. With this in mind, we will cover the popular models including:

How to soft reset a Bose soundbar?

On the positive side, the good thing about a restart is that it doesn’t delete any of your settings or data. So, if your soundbar is acting up, you can try a soft reset and see if it solves the problem.

Follow the steps below to soft reset your Bose soundbar:

First, turn off the soundbar by pressing the power button for a few seconds. Next, unplug the soundbar from the power outlet. Unplug all the cables from the soundbar including the HDMI, optical, and USB cables. Wait for a few seconds and then plug all the cables back into the soundbar. Now, plug the soundbar back into the power outlet Turn on the soundbar by pressing the power button.

Power cycling the Bose soundbar may not seem like it can make any difference, but it can often fix minor software glitches.

How to hard/factory reset Bose Soundbar?

With this in mind, a hard reset will completely reboot the Bose Soundbar back to the factory defaults.

In effect, doing this involves pressing and holding a combination of buttons on the Bose remote for a few seconds. The buttons differ from model to model, but the process is usually the same.

Here’s how you can hard reset your Bose Soundbar:

If it’s powered off, turn on the Bose Soundbar by pressing the power button.

Remove your Bose Soundbar from the ‘Bose’ account. To do so, open the ‘Bose Music’ app then tap on “My Account” > find and Select “Manage Products” > Tap Edit > tap on the circle on the left of your Product > Tap Delete.

For the Bose Soundbar 500, 700, and 900: Press and hold the ‘Power‘ and ‘Skip forward‘ buttons simultaneously for at least 5 seconds. For Bose Soundbar 300: Press and hold the ‘Play/Pause‘ and ‘Volume –’ for a few seconds.

Your Bose Soundbar will now reset and it will take a couple of minutes for the process to complete.

Watch out for ‘Solid Amber’ and ‘Solid White’ lights on your Bose Soundbar. If you see a ‘Solid Amber’ light, it means that the reset process is complete.

Your soundbar will be now set to factory defaults. You can now go ahead and set it up again.

Keep in mind that if a voice assistant (Alexa/Google Assistant) has been set up on your Bose Soundbar, you might have to remove it to factory reset the device. To remove a voice assistant, follow these steps

Open ‘Bose Music App’>Tap Settings >Tap Voice Assistant > Select Google Assistant/Alexa > Tap Remove Account > Select Remove.

Wrapping up

We won’t recommend resetting your Bose Soundbar unless it’s absolutely necessary. But, setting up the device from scratch can be a pain as you have to set up all your settings again.

However, you can power cycle or soft reset the soundbar whenever you feel that it’s not working properly.

If you are facing any issues with your Bose Soundbar and rebooting the device doesn’t work, we suggest that you contact Bose customer support.

