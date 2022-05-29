How to connect a Vizio sound bar to Wi-Fi/Internet

Internet connectivity allows many devices like a Vizio sound bar to update their software, which often results in better performance and fixing annoying glitches.

A Wi-fi connection can save you from the hassle of running cables around other devices and furniture.

However, the main reason we want internet connectivity on the sound bar is to stream music on audio apps like Spotify, Pandora, or iHeartRadio.

Pairing the Vizio sound bar to Wi-Fi is a no-brainer with the assistance of the Vizio Smartcast app. You can get the app in both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

How to connect Vizio sound bar to WiFi

Here are detailed instructions on how to connect your Vizio sound bar to Wi-Fi or the Internet. Let’s jump right in.

Download and open the Vizio Smartcast app on any smart device. Turn on your Vizio soundbar by plugging it into an electrical outlet and holding the power button on the soundbar for a few seconds. Use the remote to put your sound bar in WiFi or pairing mode Press the Menu button on the remote and then use the arrow keys to scroll down to WiFi Setup and press the play-pause button to select it. The LED light on the sound bar will flash when it’s in WiFi pairing mode. Open the Vizio Smartcast app, and create a VIZIO account, or continue as a guest. Now You’ll get the prompt of ‘Get Started’, and after a few seconds, a list of VIZIO SmartCast Devices will appear. Click on the device you’d like to pair under the Vizio Devices menu. Follow the on-screen instructions to add your specific sound bar to the list of devices. Hopefully, by this time, your Vizio sound bar will be successfully connected to the Wi-Fi.

What to do when Vizio Sound bar won’t connect to WiFi?

There are many reasons which might prevent your Vizio sound bar from connecting to the WiFi. Here are some fixes that you can try to get your Vizio sound bar back on the network.

First, check the option label as Link Turn On. If this is turned off, use the remote to turn it on. You can find this option by holding the menu button on the remote and scrolling down.

on the remote and scrolling down. Second, check that your sound bar has up-to-date firmware. If it’s not, then use your computer to update the firmware.

Third, some functionalities of the sound bar are not working correctly. For that, you have to reset the sound bar.

Lastly, check your Wi-Fi credentials and try connecting to the network again.

Apply the troubleshooting steps one by one, and check after each step whether the issue is resolved or not.

Wrapping Up

To sum up, connecting your Vizio sound bar to the Wi-Fi internet is a straightforward process. All you need is to install the Vizio SmartCast app installed on your smartphone, which in turn should be paired with the sound bar.

Next, you will simply follow the instructions provided above and your Vizio sound bar will be connected in no time.

However, if you are still having trouble connecting your sound bar to WiFi, there are a few other troubleshooting steps that you can try.

These include checking the Link Turn On option, updating the firmware, resetting the sound bar, and checking your WiFi credentials.

