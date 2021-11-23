When will Spotify add HomePod mini support?

Spotify is no doubt one of the biggest music streaming services on the planet. But the popular platform has been receiving some negative feedback about its iOS app. Many Apple users are upset that Spotify hasn’t added support for the Apple HomePod mini yet.

In 2020, Apple revealed that it would begin allowing third-party music apps to integrate into its HomePod devices. And with the release of the HomePod mini came that integration for many apps, including iHeartRadio, Pandora, and more.

But notably missing from that list was Spotify. The company never announced any plans and was never mentioned in talks about HomePod integration. It has been more than a year since these integrations began, and there is still no Spotify on the HomePod mini. So what gives?

When will Spotify come to HomePod mini devices?

Short answer: We don’t know

Spotify has yet to announce any plans for integration with the HomePod mini. Shortly after Apple’s announcement last year, Spotify users began taking to the platform’s forums to express their concerns that it was missing and request that full Spotify support be added to the HomePod devices.

Despite thousands of comments from users wanting to see this integration happen, there hasn’t been any word about full support for Spotify on HomePod devices.

Image: KnowTechie

The platform is currently working on adding Airplay 2 support, which will let you use the HomePod as an Airplay speaker with Spotify, but it’s not quite the full integration that other apps have on HomePod devices.

With Airplay, you’ll still have to open the Spotify app on your phone and select the HomePod as a speaker. The full integration that other apps have allows users to ask Siri to play music from the app straight from the HomePod, with no extra device needed.

All we can do now is wait. It’s pretty clear just from scanning the comments on the original forum post that this is definitely something that Spotify knows that its customers want. When, or even if, it ever happens is still very much up in the air.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: