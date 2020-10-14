You can use the HomePod mini as an intercom system with your other Apple devices

Apple unveiled a new, small, low-cost (for Apple) version of the HomePod smart speaker yesterday, the HomePod mini. One of the new “innovations” unveiled on this new device was Intercom, a way to send voice messages across most of your Apple devices. Neat, right?

Now if you’re a family that’s heavily into the Apple ecosystem already, you’ll be able to say “Hey Siri, tell everyone…” and send a message to the entire family at once, like if you want to call them down for dinner in your palatial home that’s too big for uncouth shouting. Intercom works across the HomePod range, on iPhones, on iPad, on Apple Watch, and even on AirPods and CarPlay.

If you’re using an audio-first device you’ll get the audio version of the message, with notifications on devices that have a screen instead. That’s a nice addition to the same functionality that Google and Amazon already have on their smart speakers, one of the perks of having control over a full device ecosystem as Apple has. Every other manufacturer has to rely on apps for mobile devices although Google could bring the notification version to its Pixel range if it wanted.

Is $99 too much to pay for not having to shout up your stairs? Only time will tell.

