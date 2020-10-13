The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max features 5G, a pro camera system, and the biggest Super Retina XDR display

Apple just unveiled the stars of the iPhone 12 range, the two top-end Pro models, the $999 iPhone 12 Pro, and the $1,099 iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Pro comes with a 6.1-inch display, and the Pro Max has a huge 6.7-inch display, both being Super Retina XDR OLEDs made especially for Apple.

While the new, iPhone 4-esque design might make some of you cry “you’re holding it wrong“, really the largest changes are under the hood and the overall design. There’s the new A14 Bionic chip, which powers all four iPhone 12 variants. There’s also 5G, both in mmWave and sub-6GHz versions, so they’ll work with any of the 5G networks from the big three carriers in the US.

The biggest upgrades on the Pro range come in the onboard cameras. The back cluster now has a LiDAR sensor, which Apple says will be used for night photography, and additional AR effects. Both models have ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lenses, but you’ll have to stump for the iPhone Pro Max if you want the best versions of these.

That’s because the Pro Max has 5x optical zoom on the telephoto vs the 4x on the Pro, and the new f/1.6 wide camera has a 47 percent bigger sensor for an 87 percent improvement in low-light.

Oh, and both have a new image format, Apple ProRAW, which combines all the computational photography magic like Deep Fusion and Smart HDR, with the flexibility of RAW images. Sounds like a creative’s dream system to me.

Both Pro models also have all of the new features from the rest of the iPhone 12 range, like the new MagSafe system for accessories, IP68 weatherproofing, iOS 14, Dolby Vision, and high brightness OLED screens.

You’ll be able to get the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in four colors, silver, graphite, gold, and blue. All have a stainless steel band, instead of the aluminum used in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

Pre-orders for iPhone 12 Pro begin October 16, with availability from October 23. iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for pre-order November 6, and in stores beginning November 13. You can pick them up for $999 for the iPhone 12 Pro, and $1,099 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

