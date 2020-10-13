The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini features 5G, OLED screens, and more

Apple just took the covers off the new iPhone 12 range, and it seems like it was worth the wait. There are two models on the lower end, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini, which have a common set of features and hardware, with the only real difference being the screen size.

The base model iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch screen, just like last year’s iPhone 11 but now it’s OLED. The iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch screen, also OLED. They’re covered in something called Ceramic Shield, which is harder than the usual smartphone glass, increasing drop performance by four times according to Apple. The OLED screens have a peak brightness of 1200 nits and support Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG. Wow.

Both have the Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, which is the first smartphone chip built on the 5nm node. They’re also both 5G-capable, depending on where you live of course. The phone will switch between 5G and 4G LTE according to needs, with Smart Data mode that extends battery life when you don’t need the extra speeds.

Both devices also have the same dual-camera setup, with a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and a new wide camera with an f/1.6 aperture. That also brings Night mode and Deep Fusion image enhancements to all three cameras, yes including the selfie-taking TrueDepth one. You’ll be able to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision, a first for any smartphone.

Oh, and MagSafe is back, just not for MacBooks. Instead, the back of the iPhone 12 has the new MagSafe, which allows things like wireless chargers and cases to stick to the back of the phone easily. Both phones also have IP68 water and dust resistance, even protecting against things like soda and coffee.

Battery life seems to be the same as the previous iPhone 11, with up to 17 hours of video playback, or 65 hours of audio playback for the iPhone 12, and up to 15 hours of video playback for the iPhone 12 mini. Not bad, considering the smaller size.

You’ll be able to get either the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini in five aluminum finishes, blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT) RED. Preorders of the iPhone 12 start on October 16 and start from $799, with availability from October 23. Preorders of the iPhone 12 mini start on November 6 with pricing from $699, and availability from November 13.

